Tennis star Nick Kyrgios has court case adjourned to October

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Tennis star Nick Kyrgios has not had to appear in an Australian court when a charge of common assault was listed for the first time. The 27-year-old Kyrgios was represented by his lawyer Michael Kukulies-Smith in the Australian Capital Territory Magistrates Court. He was not required to enter a plea or apply for bail. Magistrate Louise Taylor adjourned the case to Oct. 4. Kyrgios remains in the United States preparing for the U.S. Open which begins next week. The charge relates to an incident in January 2021 that was reported to Australian Capital Territory Police in December. Australian media has reported it involves Kyrgios’ former girlfriend.

