Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares picture with her daughter

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Priyanka Chopra Jonas clearly enjoys being a mom.

On Sunday she posted two photos on her verified Instagram account, which showed the actress spending time with her husband Nick Jonas’ baby daughter, Malti.

In the first image, Chopra Jonas is holding the infant, whose face is turned from the camera so it is not completely visible. The second photo shows the proud mother with the baby’s feet touching Chopra Jonas’ face.

“Love like no other,” the caption reads.

The couple welcomed their daughter via surrogate in January.

They married in 2018.

