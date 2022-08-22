McDonald’s reshapes board as longtime member Penrose retires

McDonald’s is reshaping its board, including the exit of a board member recently targeted by activist investor Carl Icahn over how pigs used in the chain’s food are treated. Sheila Penrose, who is retiring, has been a McDonald’s board member for 15 years. She was in charge of the sustainability and corporate responsibility committee. Billionaire Carl Icahn nominated two alternative board candidates earlier this year in an attempt to force changes at the world’s biggest burger chain over how it sources the pork. Shareholders resoundingly rejected Icahn’s campaign, which garnered the support of only 1% of the company’s outstanding shares. Penrose maintained overwhelming support from shareholders as well.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.