Grand jury weighs possible charges against North Carolina AG

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A local North Carolina grand jury has advanced its consideration of possible criminal charges against state Attorney General Josh Stein and two aides over an investigation into a political ad targeting Stein’s 2020 opponent. The Wake County grand jury asked the Wake district attorney on Monday to submit an indictment for consideration “against any and each” of the named members on the “presentment” document. No charges have been filed in the case. Stein is a possible 2024 candidate for governor. His campaign has tried to block enforcement of a state law that has served as the basis for the investigation, calling it unconstitutional.

By HANNAH SCHOENBAUM Associated Press/Report for America

