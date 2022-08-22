Germany: No single cause for massive Oder River fish die-off

BERLIN (AP) — Germany says several substances seem to have contributed to a massive fish die-off in the Oder River that forms much of the country’s border with Poland. A spokesman for the Environment Ministry also rejected suggestions from a senior Polish official that Germany was spreading “fake news” about pesticides being behind the environmental disaster. Andreas Kuebler, the spokesman, said “a cocktail of chemicals” had been detected in the river. He told reporters in Berlin that “according to our information so far, none of these substances alone led to the fish die-off.” Kuebler said “it must still be assumed that this could be a multi-causal incident.”

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.