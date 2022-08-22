EXPLAINER: Pregnancy complications under abortion spotlight
Serious pregnancy complications are rare in the U.S., but they still affect thousands of women each year. They may endanger the health of the mother, fetus or both. Many are more common in Black patients and contribute to their disproportionately high maternal mortality rate. Severe cases may force patients and their physicians to consider abortions, but laws enacted since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade limit that option. At least 19 states with abortion restrictions allow exemptions if the mother develops a condition with severe or life-threatening health consequences. Determining whether either situation exists is often challenging.