Dodgers, Muncy agree to $13.5M deal for 2023

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers and two-time All-Star Max Muncy have agreed on a $13.5 million, one-year contract for 2023

The deal announced Monday includes a $10 million club option for 2024 with no buyout.

His option price can increase by $4 million based on plate appearances next year: $250,000 each for 50, 250, 300 and 350, $500,000 apiece for 400 and 450, and $1 million each for 500 and 550. He would get a one-time assignment bonus of $1 million if traded.

The 31-year-old outfielder has struggled this season. He’s hitting .190 with 16 homers and 47 RBIs while playing in 99 games.

Muncy has shown signs of coming around this month when he’s batted .328 with seven homers and 15 RBI and a 1.185 OPS.

Last season, he hit .249 with a career-high 36 homers and 94 RBIs and career-bests in total bases (262) and extra-base hits (64).

Muncy is in his fifth season with the Dodgers.

AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum in New York contributed to this report.

