Couple caught in alleged sex act during A’s game

OAKLAND, Calif. (KION-TV) — The Oakland Police Department said it is looking into an incident where a couple was allegedly engaged in a sex act in the Oakland Athletics game on Sunday. The incident, first reported by TMZ, was seemingly captured on and posted to Twitter.

The couple can be seen alone near the top of section 334, engaging in what appears to be a sex act.

“The Oakland Police Department was not alerted to this incident until after the game, and we were advised that A’s staff/cameras did not capture video of this during the game. We have initiated an investigation. However, the parties have not been identified, and no one has been cited/arrested at this time. The violation is 647(a) PC. Lewd acts in public” said OPD Public Information Officer Candace Keas in a statement to KRON4.

The couple could be penalized with up to six months in jail and a fine of $1,000 if they are charged.