Congo reports new Ebola case linked to previous outbreak

BENI, Congo (AP) — A new case of the Ebola virus was confirmed in Congo’s eastern Beni city, the ministry of health announced, saying it is linked to a previous outbreak. The ministry says testing at a lab by country’s National Institute for Biomedical Research in Goma confirmed the case was genetically linked to Congo’s 10th outbreak in the Ituri and North Kivu provinces from 2018 to 2020. There are more than 130 high risk contacts that have been identified, of which 71 have been seen. The ministry says the others remain at large, calling on the population to remain calm and respect hygienic measures. Congo has experienced 14 recorded Ebola outbreaks since the virus was first discovered in the conflict-ridden country in 1976.

