Central Coast secures $62.4 million for transportation infrastructure

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV)- The California Transportation Commission has added $2.2 billion to help with repairs and improve transportation infrastructure in California, $62.4 million will be allocated to projects on the Central Coast.

The following projects will receive funding:

$46 million will be used to change the pavement and improve the ride quality and safety on US 101 in Monterey County near Prunedale, from just north of Boronda Road to north of Crazy Horse Canyon Road; and south of the San Benito County line. This includes upgrades to the median barrier and guardrail and repairs to the drainage system.

$12.6 million will help construct sidehill viaducts along State Route 9 in and near the City of Santa Cruz, north of Vernon Street, and south of Glengarry Road.

$3.8 million will help construct Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) improvements along State Route 152 near Watsonville, from east of Beverly Drive to Holohan Road/College Road. This project adds an ADA-accessible pathway, concrete barrier, retaining wall, curb, gutter, and sidewalks

“Thanks to a historic influx of federal funding and our ongoing investments powered by SB 1, California continues to make major progress in rebuilding, revitalizing, and reimagining our infrastructure to support a cleaner, safer, and more equitable transportation system,” said Caltrans Director Tony Tavares.

For more information about these projects, visit RebuildingCA.ca.gov.