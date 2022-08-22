California authorities believe body found in reservoir is missing teen Kiely Rodni
TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — California authorities believe body found in reservoir is missing teen Kiely Rodni.
TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — California authorities believe body found in reservoir is missing teen Kiely Rodni.
KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.