Texas Tech’s Shough starting QB for opener vs. Murray State

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Tyler Shough has been named Texas Tech’s starting quarterback by new coach Joey McGuire. The announcement Sunday came just less than two weeks before the Red Raiders play their season opener Sept. 3 against Murray State. Shough is in his second year with the Red Raiders after transferring from Oregon. The senior was picked as the starter over sophomore Donovan Smith and redshirt freshman Behren Morton. Shough completed 64 of 92 passes for 872 yards and six touchdowns in Texas Tech’s four games last season before breaking a collarbone. He had started 11 games at Oregon before joining the Red Raiders

