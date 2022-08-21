Somali forces end hotel attack in which 20 were killed

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Somali authorities appear to have ended a deadly attack on a hotel in the capital in which at least 20 people were killed. It took Somali forces more than 30 hours to contain the gunmen who had stormed Mogadishu’s Hayat Hotel on Friday evening in an assault that started with loud explosions. Ismail Abdi, the hotel’s manager, told the AP on Sunday that while the siege has ended, security forces were still working to clear the area. The Islamic extremist group al-Shabab, which has ties with al-Qaida, claimed responsibility for the attack, the latest of its frequent attempts to strike places visited by government officials.

