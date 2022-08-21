NSO chief steps down as Israeli spyware firm restructures

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli spyware maker NSO says its chief executive has stepped down as the company prepares to reorganize. In a statement Sunday, NSO said that CEO Shalev Hulio, one of the company’s founders, would be stepping down. NSO has been connected to a number of scandals resulting from alleged misuse by customers of its flagship Pegasus phone surveillance software. Last year, the U.S. blacklisted the company, saying its tools had been used to “conduct transnational repression.” The company also plans to cut about 100 people, or 13% of its work force.

