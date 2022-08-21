Hollister Street renamed to honor Cesar Chavez

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV): Union Road will have a new name and it is to remember a civil and labor rights icon.

Union Road between Highway 25 and Fairview Road will now be known as Avenida Cesar Chavez. On Saturday, there was a ribbon cutting ceremony where city and county officials along with the community witnessed the new street signs being unveiled.

Chavez did have local ties to the Central Coast but especially to Hollister. Officials said during the ceremony that Chavez would often exercise regularly on Union Road. He helped unionize farm workers when he and Dolores Huerta founded the National Farm Workers Association. This would later became the United Farm Workers of America.