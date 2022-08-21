Diving Team Finds Missing Truckee Teen

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KION TV): On Sunday, a volunteer team of divers said it had found the vehicle and presumed body of Kiely Rodni a Truckee teenager who has been missing for over two weeks after attending a campground party in Placer County.

Adventures With Purpose announced in a Facebook post that they located the silver Honda CR-V that Rodni was last seen in as the car was upside down in Prosser Lake. According to the post, the vehicle was found in 14 feet of water with human remains inside the vehicle. It has not been confirmed by law enforcement.

"We have CONFIRMED Kiely is inside," the group said in their post.

The post did mention that Rodni's family has been notified and law enforcement has been informed and are on their way.

A press conference is scheduled to take place on Monday to provide further details on the recovery.

"Thank you everyone for your support and donations in getting us here to help Kiely and her family," Adventures With Purpose said.