City bounces back to draw 3-3 at Newcastle in Premier League

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Manchester City was given a major scare by Newcastle before coming from behind to draw 3-3 in a thrilling Premier League game. City needed goals in the space of four minutes after the hour mark from Erling Haaland and Bernardo Silva to salvage a point at St. James’ Park and maintain the unbeaten start to its title defense. Newcastle battered City for much of the first half and just after halftime in response to going behind to Ilkay Gundogan’s fifth-minute strike. Newcastle’s goals came from Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson and then a stunning free kick from Kieran Trippier in the 54th.

