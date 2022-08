California authorities believe body found in reservoir is missing teen Kiely Rodni

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KION TV) UPDATE August 22, 2022, at 11:21 a.m.- California Authorities believe that a body found in a Northern California reservoir is that of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, who went missing after attending a large party at a Sierra Nevada campground two weeks ago.

Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon has told a press conference Monday that the body has not been identified but it is believed to be Rodni.

Volunteer divers with a group called Adventures with Purpose announced Sunday that they found the girl’s body inside her car, under about 14 feet of water in the Prosser Reservoir, not far from the campground.

The teen was reported missing on Aug. 6 and extensive searches were conducted by multiple law enforcement agencies, including dive teams and aircraft.

At this point, Nevada County law officials are not investigating the death of the body found in the car as a murder.

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KION TV): On Sunday, a volunteer team of divers said it had found the vehicle and presumed body of Kiely Rodni a Truckee teenager who has been missing for over two weeks after attending a campground party in Placer County.

Adventures With Purpose announced in a Facebook post that they located the silver Honda CR-V that Rodni was last seen in as the car was upside down in Prosser Lake. According to the post, the vehicle was found in 14 feet of water with human remains inside the vehicle. It has not been confirmed by law enforcement.

"We have CONFIRMED Kiely is inside," the group said in their post.

The post did mention that Rodni's family has been notified and law enforcement has been informed and are on their way.

A press conference is scheduled to take place on Monday to provide further details on the recovery.

"Thank you everyone for your support and donations in getting us here to help Kiely and her family," Adventures With Purpose said.