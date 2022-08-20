Mahomes throws 2 TD passes as Chiefs beat Commanders 24-14

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes led two similar touchdown drives and the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Washington Commanders 24-14 in a preseason game. The first one was a 12-play, 87-yard drive in 5:28, capped by a 5-yard touchdown pass to Jody Fortson. The second was a 12-play, 82-yard drive that took 5:25 and was capped by a 7-yard touchdown to Fortson. Mahomes finished 12 of 19 for 162 yards. Washington starter Carson Wentz played three series and finished 6 of 9 for 64 yards. Backups Taylor Heinicke and Sam Howell led touchdown drives. Heinicke led an 11-play, 84-yard drive, capped by a 9-yard touchdown to Cam Sims just before halftime. Howell led a 93-yard drive in the fourth quarter to cut the deficit to 17-14.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.