Kane scores again as Tottenham beats Wolves 1-0 in EPL

LONDON (AP) — Harry Kane scored for the second straight game to secure a 1-0 win for Tottenham over Wolverhampton in the Premier League and maintain his team’s unbeaten start to the season. Kane lost his marker near the back post to head in following a flick-on from Ivan Perisic at a corner in the 64th minute. It was his 185th Premier League goal to move him into fourth in the all-time list above former Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero. Only Alan Shearer, Wayne Rooney and Andrew Cole are above him. The England captain also glanced in a stoppage-time equalizer to earn Tottenham a 2-2 draw at Chelsea last weekend.

