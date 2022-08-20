SANDY, Utah (AP) — Julian Gressel scored the equalizer for the Vancouver Whitecaps in a 1-1 draw with Real Salt Lake. RSL moved to 10-8-8 and the Whitecaps are 9-11-7.

