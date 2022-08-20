Finland asks: Can a prime minister party like a rock star?

HELSINKI (AP) — A leaked video that shows Finland’s 36-year-old prime minister dancing and singing with friends at a private party has triggered a debate among Finns about what level of reveling is appropriate for their leader. The video clearly shot by someone at the party was leaked on social media and caught the attention of Finnish media this week. Marin has faced a barrage of questions about the party: Were there drugs? Was she sober enough to handle an emergency had one arisen? Some citizens said the side of the prime minister on display in the video was potentially damaging to Finland’s reputation. Others say Marin has a right to party like anyone else.

By KOSTYA MANENKOV and KARL RITTER Associated Press

