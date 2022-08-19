Will Power ties Mario Andretti’s IndyCar pole record at 67

MADISON, Ill. (AP) — Will Power has tied Mario Andretti for the most poles in IndyCar series history. The Australian won the 67th pole of his IndyCar career on Friday at World Wide Technology Raceway outside of St. Louis. Now his focus is on Saturday night’s race and his slim hold in the IndyCar points standings. Power has a six-point lead over Scott Dixon with three races remaining. But there are seven drivers separated by 59 points in the standings and 11 drivers are mathematically eligible to win the title.

