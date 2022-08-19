Wayfair, Ross Stores fall; General Motors, Foot Locker rise
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday: Wayfair, Ross Stores fall; General Motors, Foot Locker rise.
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday: Wayfair, Ross Stores fall; General Motors, Foot Locker rise.
KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.