Men arrested for stealing 57 watermelons in California face grand theft fruit charges

MERCED, Calif. (Gray News) – Two men in California were arrested for stealing 57 watermelons from a field Monday evening, according to officials.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office responded to a property for a report of trespassing. When they arrived, they spoke to a man who said people were stealing watermelons from his field.

Deputies said a car was leaving the field and they stopped the vehicle. Deputies found 57 watermelons in the car.

Erick Vasquez, 23, and Brayan Vasquez Buenrostro, 30, were arrested, according to deputies.

According to jail records, the two face numerous charges related to the incident, including felony grand theft of fruit.

The watermelons were returned to the victim.