Tetê leads Lyon to 4-1 win over Troyes in French league

LYON, France (AP) — Brazilian winger Tetê has scored twice and set up another goal to help Lyon defeat Troyes 4-1 for its second win from two French league games. Corentin Tolisso and Alexandre Lacazette both started for Lyon, and the latter got the home team off to a flying start in the third minute. Florian Tardieu equalized with a penalty in the 39th before Nicolas Tagliafico restored Lyon’s lead in the 47th. Tetê then scored two minutes later and he wrapped up the win with his second goal in the 75th.

