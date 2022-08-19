Tanker truck in Yellowstone spills nearly 5K gallons of gas

WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mont. (AP) — Officials say a fuel tanker truck traveling in Yellowstone National Park has rolled over and spilled an estimated 4,800 gallons of gasoline. Officials were investigating whether any of the unleaded gas any entered a nearby creek. Park officials say the truck driver lost control in the accident early Friday on Highway 191. The road runs through the western side of the park near the Montana-Wyoming border. No injuries were reported and it not immediately known if any fuel entered Grayling Creek, a small waterway that drains into Hebgen Lake in Montana. One lane of the highway remained closed Friday evening as cleanup efforts were underway

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.