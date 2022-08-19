Salinas man convicted on four rape charges of a 17-year-old

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) - A 46-year-old man was convicted on four rape charges Thursday in a Salinas courtroom, according to Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni.

Carlos Sepulveda Melgoza was found guilty of forcible rape of a minor over 14, forcible oral copulation of a minor over 14, unlawful sexual intercourse and incest, said Pacioni.

Jane Doe testified that in Sept. of 2019, Melgoza snuck into her bedroom and forcibly raped her when she was 17, according to Pacioni. He apologized to her after the incident and the following day.

Melgoza will be sentenced on Sept 15 and faces a maximum of 21 years in state prison. He will also have to register as a sex offender.