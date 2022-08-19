Public steps up and adopts all Clayton Co. shelter dogs set to be euthanized

By Jennifer Lifsey

CLAYTON COUNTY, Georgia (WGCL) — Twenty dogs that were slated to be euthanized have all been adopted.

According to Clayton County Animal Control, after CBS46 first aired this story, the public stepped up to adopt the pups.

Two of the dogs are still at the shelter right now getting ready to head to their forever homes.

Euthanasia had been planned because the shelter said it had no more room for any extra animals.

