Park Ridge elementary school custodian accused of placing hidden camera in restroom

By WLS Staff

PARK RIDGE, Illinois (WLS) — A 37-year-old custodian has been accused of recording people in a Park Ridge elementary school restroom.

Park Ridge police said Luis M. Rubio-Ortega of Niles was charged with unlawful video recording after admitting to placing a cell phone that was recording video in a restroom at Washington Elementary School.

Just before 11:40 a.m. on May 27, a female staff member at the school was using the staff restroom when she noticed a cell phone near the toilet with the video camera in recording mode, police said.

Park Ridge police opened an investigation and deduced Rubio-Ortega had placed the phone there.

On Wednesday, Rubio-Ortega was interviewed by detectives, and he admitted to placing the phone in the restroom with the intention of recording female staff members, police said.

On Thursday, he was taken to a Skokie courthouse for a bond hearing.

Rubio-Ortega has been placed on administrative leave by the school as a result of the investigation and arrest.

