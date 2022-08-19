Over $31 million secured for Central Coast water infrastructure

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV)- Representative Jimmy Panetta announced Friday that water infrastructure on the Central Coast has secured a combined $31,241,822 boost.

Through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, WaterSMART Water Recycling and Reuse will receive grants totaling $10,316,822 for Monterey One Water and $20,925,000 for Soquel Creek Water District.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has set aside $350 billion over the next five years to help with highway programs.