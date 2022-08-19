Skip to Content
News
By
today at 4:51 PM
Published 4:20 PM

Over $31 million secured for Central Coast water infrastructure

CBS

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV)- Representative Jimmy Panetta announced Friday that water infrastructure on the Central Coast has secured a combined $31,241,822 boost.

Through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, WaterSMART Water Recycling and Reuse will receive grants totaling $10,316,822 for Monterey One Water and $20,925,000 for Soquel Creek Water District.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has set aside $350 billion over the next five years to help with highway programs.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content