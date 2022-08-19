Man United in maelstrom as Liverpool heads to Old Trafford

Frenzied talk of billionaires looking to buy beleaguered English soccer giant Manchester United has topped the sports agenda in Britain this week. That’s for the future though because staring United immediately in the face is the visit of Liverpool on Monday. Liverpool is looking to hand its fierce rival a third straight loss to open the season and that would really ramp up the pressure on recently hired United manager Erik ten Hag. The match is set to be preceded with a protest by a United fans’ group against the club’s American owners. A similar protest took place before a home match against Liverpool last year and the match was called off.

