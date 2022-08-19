LeBron James, Wade produce doc on 2008 Olympic ‘Redeem Team’

NEW YORK (AP) — A documentary on the 2008 U.S. men’s basketball team known as the “Redeem Team,” with executive producers including LeBron James and Dwayne Wade, will premiere on Netflix this fall. The streaming service announced Friday that “The Redeem Team” will debut Oct. 7. The film is Netflix’s first collaboration with the International Olympic Committee. With behind-the-scenes footage and interviews from the players and coach Mike Krzyzewski, the documentary chronicles the 2008 team’s bid for gold in the Beijing games after a disappointing bronze finish at the 2004 Olympics in Athens.

By The Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.