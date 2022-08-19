Larson looking forward to racing Raikkonen at Watkins Glen

NASCAR has a record seven different countries represented in Sunday’s race at Watkins Glen International, and the headliner is 2007 Formula One champion Kimi Raikkonen. His Cup debut has the NASCAR regulars excited to race against the Finn, and that includes Kyle Larson. The reigning Cup champion says he’s looking forward to studying Raikkonen’s data and understanding how the road racer attacks the course. But with so many newcomers in the field as NASCAR winds down its regular season, those battling for the final playoff spot are skittish to race against those unfamiliar with NASCAR.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.