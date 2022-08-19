Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 12:50 PM

Johnson seeks to close oval schedule with 1st IndyCar win

KION 2020

By JENNA FRYER
AP Auto Racing Writer

MADISON, Ill. (AP) — Jimmie Johnson added ovals to his IndyCar schedule this season and the circuits have been his strength. Now as IndyCar races its final oval of the year Saturday night at Gateway outside St. Louis, Johnson is hoping to at last notch his first series victory. Johnson finished a career-best fifth on the Iowa Speedway oval last month. He’s also raced at Gateway three times in his career, all in NASCAR but not since 2001.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content