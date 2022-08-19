Jets, Falcons get heated early in joint practice session

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — There was some pushing, shoving and a couple of swings between the New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons. And also some practice. The teams got together Friday for the first of two joint sessions at the Jets’ practice facility and the tempers matched the sultry heat early on. New York’s defensive line and Atlanta’s offensive line got into two shoving matches during positional drills that were quickly diffused. During 11-on-11 team drills Jets defensive lineman Bradlee Anae got into it with a Falcons player and appeared to throw some punches. The team drills on that field were paused for a few minutes before practice ran clean the rest of the way.

