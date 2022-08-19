Greece: 71 migrants aboard boat reaching southern island

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities have raised to 71 the number of migrants who had been aboard a sailboat that reached the southern island of Kythera. That boat was the third crammed vessel to reach Kythera over two days, bringing a total 241 people to the island. Authorities raised the number on Friday. Located off the southern tip of the Peloponnese, Kythera isn’t a target destination for thousands of people fleeing conflict and poverty in the Middle East, Asia and Africa. Most attempting to make it into the European Union cross from Turkey to Greece’s nearby eastern Aegean islands. But more are venturing on a longer and more dangerous direct route to Italy after Greek authorities stepped up patrols.

