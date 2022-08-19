Gilroy pregnant teen murder suspect captured in Mexico

MERCED, Calif. (KION-TV)- A man believed to be responsible for the murder of a 19-year-old pregnant teen from Gilroy was captured in Tijuana, Mexico, on August 12.

Jonathan Xavier Dorado, 20, of Los Banos, is suspected of shooting and killing Tatyanna Mariah Lopez and her unborn child on the 1200 block of Conestoga Drive in Merced on April 18, 2021.

Jonathan Xavier Dorado, 20, of Los Banos. Credit Merced Police Department.

The case went cold due to witnesses unwilling to speak with investigators, said police. Dorado was identified later as the suspect, and it was determined Lopez was not the intended target of the gang-related shooting.

The Merced County District Attorney's Office issued a warrant for Dorado's arrest after receiving tips about his location. The United States Marshals and Tijuana authorities took Dorado into custody on August 12 and booked him into San Diego County Jail.

Merced detectives went to San Diego to interrogate him on the day of his arrest. He was taken to Merced County Jail the following day, according to police.

He was booked for two counts of murder, attempted murder, gang enhancements, and a probation violation, according to police. Detectives are still looking for additional suspects and anyone who may have assisted Dorado while on the run.