Gavin Green sets course record to take lead at Czech Masters

VYSOKY UJEZD, Czech Republic (AP) — Gavin Green hit a couple of eagles to break the course record with a 9-under 63 Friday and take a three-shot lead after the second round of the Czech Masters. Green eagled the par-5 first and 10th holes and added five birdies in his flawless round for a 14-under total of 130 at the Albatross Golf Resort near Prague. He also made a couple of eagles in the opening round on Thursday but they were accompanied by three bogeys as well four birdies. Two-time champion Thomas Pieters, England’s Richard Mansell and Germany’s Marcel Schneider are all tied for second.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.