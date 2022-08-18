Wolves break transfer record to sign Nunes for $45.8M

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Wolverhampton has broken the club’s transfer record to sign Portugal midfielder Matheus Nunes from Sporting Lisbon for an initial $45.8 million. The fee eclipses the $45 million that Wolves paid Porto for Fabio Silva in 2020. The Brazil-born Nunes has joined on a five-year deal. He is set to play at the World Cup after making his Portugal debut last year. He has played eight times for the country and scored one goal. Nunes is Wolves manager Bruno Lage’s third signing of this transfer window following deals for Portugal forward Goncalo Guedes from Valencia and Ireland defender Nathan Collins from relegated Burnley.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.