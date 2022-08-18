Suspect in Salman Rushdie’s stabbing has been indicted, defense and state’s attorneys say

By Nicki Brown and Jason Hanna, CNN

The man accused of stabbing award-winning author Salman Rushdie last week on stage in western New York state has been indicted by a grand jury, his defense attorney and the Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.

The attorney for suspect Hadi Matar, 24, of New Jersey, did not elaborate on the charges because he had not yet seen the document. The prosecutor’s office also did not elaborate on charges.

“We anticipated that the prosecutor would certainly present this matter for indictment prior to any preliminary hearing. As such we’re prepared to go ahead with an arraignment today at 1 p.m. in Chautauqua County court,” defense attorney Nathaniel Barone said.

Matar pleaded not guilty on Saturday to charges of second-degree attempted murder and second-degree assault with intent to cause physical injury with a deadly weapon, Barone had said.

A preliminary hearing in the case had been set for Friday, Barone had said.

Rushdie, who has received death threats for his satirical and controversial book “The Satanic Verses,” was about to give a lecture Friday at the Chautauqua Institution when an assailant jumped on stage and stabbed him repeatedly.

The 75-year-old author suffered three stab wounds to his neck, four stab wounds to his stomach, puncture wounds to his right eye and chest, and a laceration on his right thigh, Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt said last weekend.

Rushdie might lose vision in his right eye, the district attorney said last weekend.

As of Monday, Rushdie was hospitalized but awake and “articulate” in his conversations with investigators, a law enforcement official with direct knowledge of the investigation told CNN.

Authorities have not released a motive for the attack.

