Stars Coffee, anyone? Starbucks successor opening in Russia

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian fans of Starbucks coffee shops are getting the chance to see if a homegrown successor can measure up. After the U.S. company left Russia in the wake of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine, entrepreneurs who bought the assets are opening shops in former Starbucks locations this week. They have the nearly identical name of Stars Coffee and a logo almost indistinguishable from its predecessor’s. The venture follows the strategy of reviving closed McDonald’s outlets under a new name but with fundamentally the same menu. Russian entrepreneurs saw opportunity in suddenly unoccupied stores after Western companies exited the country.

