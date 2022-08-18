Police: Two planes collide at Watsonville Municipal Airport resulting in multiple fatalities

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Multiple agencies are responding to a plane crash in the City of Watsonville that has resulted in multiple fatalities, according to Watsonville Police.

Two planes collided in the air at the Watsonville Municipal Airport after attempting to land, Watsonville Police confirmed with KION. This happened around 2:56 p.m. on Thursday.

A single-engine Cessna 152 and a twin-engine Cessna 340 collided. Three people were on board the planes, one in the Cessna 152 and two in the Cessna 340, according to our reporter on the scene.

The Santa Cruz Sheriff's Office is also responding.

Road Closures are at Freedom and Buena Vista Drive, Buena Vista Drive and Calabasas and Buena Vista Drive and Manfre Road.

Stay with KION for more details when they become available.