NTSB: Plane collision kills three adults and dog at Watsonville Municipal Airport

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE AUGUST 19, 2022, at 12:24 p.m.-The National Transportation Safety Board held a press conference Friday to go over a midair collision that occurred at the Watsonville Municipal Airport.

A single-engine Cessna 152 and a twin-engine Cessna 340 collided Thursday just before 3 p.m.

Three people and a dog were on board the planes. One was in the Cessna 152, and two with a dog in the Cessna 340, according to our reporter on the scene. There were no reported survivors.

One of the aircrafts was operating in a traffic pattern, and another was attempting to land before colliding. The names of the three deceased will be released by the Santa Cruz County Coroner's Office, but the NTSB said all the victims were adults.

Final transmission and security video of the collision. Video courtesy of Telemundo 48.

The procedure for people taking off from the airport was also discussed, "In an uncontrolled airport, common frequencies available to announce actions both coming and going," said Salazar. "There's no requirement that makes an individual have to use a common frequency."

The city-owned airport does not have a control tower to direct aircraft landing and taking off. That topic was discussed during the press conference.

"The airport is an uncontrolled airport," Fabian Salazar, a spokesperson for NTSB, said. "Pilots have a common traffic advisory frequency to communicate with one another We are working on getting communications from that day of the incident."

Watsonville Municipal Airport Director Rayvon Williams said since he's worked at the airport, this is the first collision of this nature he's seen.

"The airport itself is a strong community," said Williams. "Any time there's an accident or concern, whether it's a loss of life when most serious or someone has a flat tire on the ramp, there are certainly people here that are grieving, and everyone is doing what they can to assist us. We're saddened by this event and will wait until the investigation goes on before we comment."

The wreckage of the two planes from yesterday’s plane crash remains at the Watsonville Municipal Airport. @NTSB officials say they will be removed by tomorrow morning and taken to a secure facility near Sacramento for further examination @KION546 pic.twitter.com/OGUv9IeYHs — Calista Silva (@SilvaPhotog) August 19, 2022

The airport will remain open as the investigation continues. Airspeed into the approach and space of the airport will be looked into during the investigation, according to the NTSB.

Witnesses are asked to please get in touch with the NTSB at witness.ntsb.gov.

The Santa Cruz Sheriff's Office is also responding.

Road Closures are at Freedom and Buena Vista Drive, Buena Vista Drive and Calabasas and Buena Vista Drive and Manfre Road.

The city-owned airport does not have a control tower to direct aircraft landing and taking off. The airport accounts for about 40% of all general aviation activities in the Monterey Bay area, according to the City of Watsonville’s website.

The sheriff’s office said the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were investigating.

Stay with KION for more details when they become available.