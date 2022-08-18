Norway’s central bank enacts big rate hike to tame inflation

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway’s central bank has raised its key policy interest rate by half a percentage point, saying “inflation has been considerably higher than projected. The rate increase Thursday to 1.75% is larger than expected as the bank takes aim at inflation that reached 6.8% in July. Norges Bank says “activity in the Norwegian economy is high” and unemployment is very low. It says inflation may remain high longer than expected so a faster rate hike now may prevent sharper tightening later. Based on the outlook and balance of risks, the bank says it will likely raise the policy rate further in September.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.