North Korea dismisses Seoul’s aid-for-disarmament offer

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says her country will never accept South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s “foolish” offer of economic benefits in exchange for denuclearization steps, accusing Seoul of recycling past proposals Pyongyang already rejected. In a commentary published on state media, Kim Yo Jong said her country has no intentions to barter its nukes and missiles for economic cooperation. She questioned the sincerity of South Korean calls for improved bilateral relations while criticizing the South’s military exercises with the United States and its inability to stop civilian activists from flying anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets and other objects across their border.

