Nairo Quintana withdraws from Vuelta to prepare his defense

MADRID (AP) — Colombian cyclist Nairo Quintana has withdrawn from the Spanish Vuelta to defend himself against his disqualification from the Tour de France for misuse of an opioid banned during races. The announcement comes a day before the three-week Grand Tour race is scheduled to start. Quintana was already in the Netherlands for the first stage. He had initially said he would still compete in the Vuelta despite Wednesday’s notification from the International Cycling Union about his disqualification.

