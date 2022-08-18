Murfreesboro woman gives kids free haircuts

By Michael Warrick

FRANKLIN, Tennessee (WSMV) — You could argue it takes a special kind of person to cut children’s hair, but one Murfreesboro woman spent one week doing it for free.

It was such a success, Amanda Prince partnered with a Franklin kids gym to do it again Wednesday.

“I used to be a parent that needed just a little bit of help,” Prince said. “I wish somebody would’ve been able to do it for me when my kids were small.”

Prince partnered with the We Rock the Spectrum Kid’s Gym in Franklin, an all-inclusive play place for kids of all abilities.

For six hours Wednesday, Prince cut hair for free for any child who needed a trim.

“Knowing that I can make somebody feel better about themselves, every kid deserves to start school and feel good about themselves,” Prince said. “The world’s hard enough as it is.”

Prince first recognized the need when she posted to Facebook offering free haircuts during the last week in July. Her post was ultimately shared 1,000 times.

“It blew up on social media. I was like, ‘wow,’” Prince said.

Prince, who has a background in cosmetology, runs her own haircutting operation.

While she knows she can’t do pro-bono work all the time, it’s something she may consider doing more often.

“If you can help somebody, it doesn’t matter if it’s a haircut, food anything — if you can help someone, help them,” Prince said.

Prince cuts both adult and children’s hair. If you’re interested in her services, search her page, “Beauty Rehab” on Facebook.

