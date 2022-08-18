México forward Tecatito breaks leg, likely to miss World Cup
MADRID (AP) — Mexico forward Jesús “Tecatito” Corona is expected to miss the World Cup after breaking his leg while training with Sevilla. The Spanish club says Tecatito broke his left fibula and ruptured ankle ligaments and will be out for four to five months. The World Cup begins in Qatar on Nov. 20. The 29-year-old Tecatito was taken to the hospital in an ambulance and is expected to undergo surgery. The club says Tecatito got injured without colliding with any other player. México will play its opening World Cup match on Nov. 22 against Poland in Group C.