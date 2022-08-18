Mexico sees army role in 2014 case of missing 43 students

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Truth Commission established to clear up the 2014 disappearances of 43 students in southern Mexico said Thursday the army was responsible at least for not stopping the abductions because a soldier had infiltrated the student group and the army knew what was happening. On Sept. 26, 2014, local police from the town of Iguala, members of organized crime and authorities abducted 43 students from buses. The students were from a rural teachers’ college called Ayotzinapa elsewhere in Guerrero state and periodically commandeered buses for their transportation. The commission says the army’s inaction violated army protocols for cases of missing soldiers.

